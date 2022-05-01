iPhone 14 Pro models may include pill shaped notch: Check other specs and more

New Delhi: An image of the iPhone 14's case moulds surfaced on the internet recently. According to the picture, the forthcoming iPhone 14 series will not have a 'Mini' model. Instead, a new 'Max' model with a larger screen will be added to the roster. Another photograph has surfaced on the internet, this time revealing information regarding the display of iPhones expected to be introduced this year.

A user on Weibo has shared a fresh image. It clearly displays the design of the iPhone 14 series' front panels. As it can be observed, the standard iPhone 14 will have a notch, similar to the existing iPhone 13 models. The iPhone 14 Pro, on the other hand, will have a dual-punch display. On the left, it appears to have a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID, and on the right, it appears to have a conventional cutout for the front camera.

Then there's the iPhone 14 Max, which appears to be a brand-new iPhone model. The iPhone 14 Max will be an iPhone 14 with a larger display than the ordinary iPhone 14. Other features of the gadget will be identical to the iPhone 14, such as the number of cameras on the back panel and the notch on the front panel. Last but not least, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been revealed to include a dual-punch hole display.

It's worth noting that a variety of reports and renders from various sources all reflect the same design language. The pill-shaped cutout was predicted from Apple before the iPhone 13 was released with a smaller notch. However, this did not occur, and iPhone 13 users in 2022 are still using a smartphone with a wide notch at the top of the display.

While it appears that Apple is moving toward a notch-free display, it will only be available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, which are more expensive than the standard ones. Regardless, it will be fascinating to see how Apple reveals the new panels and the superior Face ID technology that powers them.

