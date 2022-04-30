हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour: Check other features and more

According to the information shared by Pigtou.com, iPhone 14 Pro will be painted in gold apart from its normal colours.

iPhone 14 Pro to be available in Gold colour: Check other features and more

New Delhi: Apple is going to unveil its much-anticipated iPhone 14 lineup later this year. The iPhone 13 series, which debuted in 2021, has been one of the most popular smartphone lines in recent times. 

Apple is said to launch the iPhone 14 Pro in Gold colour too. According to the information shared by Pigtou.com, iPhone 14 Pro will be painted in gold apart from its normal colours.

Apart from that, various leaks and tipsters have hinted about major improvements in the cameras, user interface, and chip. According to the newest reports, the iPhone 14 Pro variants that were rumoured to sport a pill-and-hole design have been confirmed.

The Face ID sensors and front camera will most likely be housed in a pill-shaped notch on the iPhone 14 Pro variants. After a real-world glimpse at the iPhone 14 devices appeared on the Internet, the design became a topic of discussion.

According to another report, Apple would sell a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max as well as larger iPhone sizes for its flagship devices. The camera bump on the high-end iPhone in 2022 will be 4.17 mm thick, which is 0.57 mm thicker than the hump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

