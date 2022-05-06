iPhone 14 series launch may get delayed due to THIS reason

New Delhi: In September this year, Apple is likely to release a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to reports, the iPhone 14 debut may be delayed as a result of manufacturing constraints imposed in China in response to a recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Apart from the ongoing semiconductor scarcity, Apple suppliers and supply chain partners have been hurt by the escalating number of Coronavirus cases in several parts of China.

According to a report, because of the current COVID-19 outbreak in China and other countries, many Apple suppliers' factories have been forced to close or curtail output, therefore making timely delivery of components for the iPhone 14 series extremely challenging for them.

Due to Covid-19, the iPhone 12 series was launched in October in 2020, as opposed to the September launch time frame for every year's iPhone launch.

The Apple CEO recently told shareholders on the sidelines of announcing the company's quarterly results that the ongoing global chip crisis and the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the company's business, leading the company to halt its production facilities in China.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost $1099 and $1199, respectively, due to growing component costs and Apple's drive to separate Pro from non-Pro iPhones. Apple is also likely to replace the iPhone 13 mini with a Max model, which would result in a $300 price increase.

According to rumours, the 2022 iPhone 14 series will include various enhancements over the Pro model, including a redesigned design, a better camera, and more. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also said to come with a taller profile and improved camera module to fit the new internals.

Both iPhone 14 Pro variants will come with a triple rear camera arrangement that includes a 48MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, and telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 series is expected to feature 8K video.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro will include 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz display refresh rate. The iPhone 13 model, on the other hand, comes with a 128GB storage option.

When it comes to design, the camera bump on the 2022 high-end ‌iPhone‌ will be 4.17 mm thick, or 0.57 mm larger than the bump on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. To accommodate the hump, the space it takes up on the back of the iPhone will grow by about 5% in each dimension, from 35.01 mm to 36.73 mm and 36.24 mm to 38.21 mm in width and height, respectively.