iPhone 14 series launch may happen in September: Check out 4 features

New Delhi: Apple 2022 flagship launch event might be just 120 days away from today. The 2022 Apple event will see the new iPhone 14 series, maybe in the form of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

This year, as speculated, Apple could kill the ‘mini’ iPhone as the content consuming world prefers a minimum of 6 inches display which the iPhone mini version does not have. Keeping both, the iPhone mini and the iPhone SE do not make sense either.

Even though Apple's debut event is almost four months away, we can still estimate the iPhone 14 series' four most talked-about features:

1: This year, Apple may forgo the notch display in favour of a punch hole design in iPhones. People also expect the trillion-dollar corporation to give a standard 120Hz refresh rate across all variations. The iPhone 14 series display is expected to be OLED in nature, but only in higher variants. It's possible that Apple will include an in-display fingerprint sensor with the iPhone 14 series.

2: For the past three years, Apple has maintained the same camera specifications. With the iPhone 11, Apple introduced two back cameras, which were carried over to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. Apple enthusiasts anticipate changes in the iPhone 14 this year. Many people in the IT world believe that the iPhone 14 series will include a 48MP main camera and two additional rear sensors. One could be an ultra-wide lens, while the other could be a telephoto sensor. This year, the resolution of the selfie camera could be increased to 16MP.

3: The A16 Bionic is confirmed to be used in the Apple iPhone 14 series, as logic and tradition dictate. Performance increases over the existing A15 SoC are possible. In 2022, the world expects iPhones to have 8GB of RAM.

4: The battery in the iPhone 14 series is also not worth revealing. Apple has traditionally kept the details of its phone batteries under secret, and this year will be no exception. We can only hope that Apple improves the battery life of its phones in 2022. Fast charging capabilities are essential for an iPhone to compete with its rivals. Apple is rumoured to be considering adding a Type-C connection to its iPhones, but we may have to wait until 2023.