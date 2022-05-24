हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
San Fransico

iPhone 14 series may include high-end selfie camera with built-in autofocus made in South Korea

Apple is classifying the front-facing camera as a "high-end" component instead of a "low-end" one.

iPhone 14 series may include high-end selfie camera with built-in autofocus made in South Korea
Pic Credits: IANS

San Francisco: Apple's upcoming smartphones iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro could feature a high-end selfie camera with built-in autofocus that will be assembled in South Korea.

Apple has reportedly cut a Chinese supply chain partner and has chosen South Korean company LG Innotek for the new front-facing camera, citing ET News, AppleInsider reported. The new camera setup is set to cost as much as three times more than previous iPhone front-facing cameras. ALSO READ; 'My problem with Prime Minister is...': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

According to ET News, the change is a result of Apple classifying the front-facing camera as a "high-end" component instead of a "low-end" one, as well as quality concerns about Chinese suppliers. Originally, Apple had planned to use LG Innotek as the supplier on the iPhone 15 model in 2023. However, the company has reportedly moved those plans up to 2022.

The new report corroborates rumours from other media outlets and analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo. Back in April, Kuo said that the iPhone 14 could get an upgraded front camera with autofocus for enhanced FaceTime calls and selfies. Along with autofocus, Kuo added that the cameras could sport a wider aperture could provide the iPhone models with better Portrait mode capabilities.

