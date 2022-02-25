iPhone 14 to have extra battery life than iPhone 13? Here's what this leak reveals

New Delhi: Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup has tech fans on the edge of their seats. Fans have been tempted with multiple leaks and specifications in the run-up to the much-anticipated introduction of the premium flagship handsets. The leaks regarding promised features are undoubtedly keeping the buzz going.

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro would have the greatest 8GB RAM, but now it appears that the premium smartphones would have big battery life. The latest upgrades on the power capabilities of the iPhone 14 have rumour mills buzzing. Better battery life appears to be on the cards for the new iPhone 14 series, thanks to this significant upgrade.

Apple Inc.'s plans to equip the iPhone 14 with a new 5G technology is mainly responsible for the improved battery. According to MacRumors, the new processor would result in decreased power usage while providing unrivalled performance.

According to Taiwan's Economic Daily News, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has received orders from Apple for its 5G radio frequency (RF) components for the iPhone series. According to the paper, "TSMC indicated that the 6nm technology for 5G RF chips can produce a physically smaller chip with lower power usage."

The 6nm RF technique, according to the research, allows the chips to use less power on sub-6GHZ and mmWave 5G bands, resulting in optimal performance. The new chip, in addition to being efficient, is intended to free up space. According to reports, every square millimetre saved can mean more place for larger batteries. This not only increases efficiency, but it also extends battery life.

According to leaks, the iPhone 14 will have a 6.06-inch OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while preserving the notch design, implying that the Pro models will be the only ones with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is expected that iPhone 14 Pro's display will not have the notch and it will be replaced by a punch-hole cutout, according to tweets by display analyst Ross Young. The pill-shaped cutout will hold the IR camera array for Face ID.

