iPhone 14 Touch ID

iPhone 14 will not get under-display touch ID: Check other expected features and more

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would have a bigger display to accommodate the new design.



New Delhi: Several times, Apple's iPhone 14 series has been rumoured. While it was previously rumoured that Apple would eventually install Touch ID behind the display on the iPhone 14, Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, has stated that this will not be the case this year. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max may have higher displays to accommodate the new design, while a previous source suggested that Apple may keep the A15 Bionic chip in the vanilla iPhone 14 models while upgrading the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max to the Apple A16 Bionic chip.

In a tweet, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated that the newest iPhone handsets in 2023 and even 2024 may not have Touch ID under the display. Face ID with a mask is already a biometric option for unlocking your iPhone, thus this isn't a problem. The iPhone series of 2023 was previously thought to be the first to include an under-display Touch ID, but it appears that iPhone owners will have to wait a little longer.

According to a recent report, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would have a bigger display to accommodate the new design. Instead of the iconic notch on current iPhone displays, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are believed to have a pill-shaped hole punch cutout. Separately, a previous report claimed that the iPhone 14 would have a 6.06-inch flexible OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Pro would have a 6.06-inch flexible OLED LTPO display. The iPhone 14 Max, like the iPhone 14 Pro Max, will have a 6.68-inch flexible OLED display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.68-inch flexible OLED LTPO display.

Apple's iPhone 14 series, like its predecessor, is expected to include four versions. This year, however, Apple is expected to discontinue the 'Mini' iPhone in favour of an iPhone 14 Max, which will be a larger version of the vanilla iPhone 14, similar to how the iPhone 13 Mini is a smaller version of the vanilla iPhone 13.

