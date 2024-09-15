Apple Return Policy India: Apple has launched the latest iPhone 16 series which includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max models globally including in India.

Moreover, Apple has slashed the prices of some of its older models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus, by Rs 10,000 after the announcement of the iPhone 16 series.

On the other hand, If you purchased an iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 models just before the launch then you might have reason to smile. The Cupertino-based tech giant is offering a unique opportunity for eligible buyers to receive a refund on their recent purchase under Apple's "price protection” policy.

Apple's 'Price Protection' Policy

This policy offers customers who recently bought an iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 14, or iPhone 14 Plus the opportunity to receive a refund or credit due to the recent price drop. To avail of this refund, customers must have purchased their device within 14 days of the price reduction announcement and will be eligible for a refund of Rs 10,000.

iPhone 15 And iPhone 14 Buyers Can Claim Refund

Step 1: Ensure your purchase was made within the past 14 days, as refunds or credits do not apply to special sales events or limited-time price reductions.

Step 2: Locate your original receipt, as it is required for the refund or credit process.

Step 3: Visit an Apple Store with your receipt, or call Apple’s customer support at 000800 040 1966.

Step 4: Provide your receipt and purchase details to the Apple Store staff or customer support representative.

Step 6: Wait for confirmation of your refund or credit once your request is processed.