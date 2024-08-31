iPhone 15 Available At Lowest Price Ever On THIS Platform Ahead Of iPhone 16 Series Launch On September 9

iPhone 15 Discount: Ahead of the iPhone 16 Launch at the Apple Event 2024 on September 9, there is a massive discount offer available for the iPhone 15 models on various e-commerce platforms.

Notably, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 15 is currently offered at its lowest price ever. Many smartphone users must be planning to upgrade their iPhones. However, if you are eyeing the iPhone 15 Pro, then you must wait for the iPhone 16 Pro to experience notable upgrades.

iPhone 15 (128 GB Variant) Discount On Flipkart:

Currently, the phone is listed on Flipkart at Rs 79,600. Now, users can purchase it for Rs 65,999 after a 17 per cent discount on the iPhone 15. Moreover, users can enjoy 5 per cent unlimited cashback when they use the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, with applicable terms and conditions.

Adding further, you can get Rs 1,000 off on payments made through Flipkart UPI, and save Rs 1,000 on transactions using UPI. If you have an old smartphone, then you can exchange for up to Rs 40,850. Combining all the bank offers and exchange offers, users can purchase the iPhone 15 at the lowest price.

iPhone 15 Specifications:

The premium smartphone comes in five colour options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. It features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability.

The premium handset is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens, along with a 12MP front camera for quality selfies and video chats.