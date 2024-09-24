iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Get A Big Price Cut As iPhone 16 Series Goes On Sale In India --Check Latest Rates

New Delhi: As the latest iPhone 16 goes on sale in India, those looking to settle for the older models of iPhones could have a better deal now. Both iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 models have got an official price drop as the iPhone 16 models go on sale in the country.

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Price In India After Rate Cut



The price of iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus (128GB), as well as that of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) has got a discount of Rs 10,000.

The iPhone 15 128GB with the latest price cut is priced at Rs 69,900 as against Rs 79,900. Phone 15 Plus 128GB will come at Rs 79,900, drop from Rs 89,900. iPhone 14 128GB has been now priced at Rs 59,900, from Rs 69,900 earlier, while the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB will come at Rs 69,900 instead of Rs 79,900.

iPhone 16 Available In India

Apple iPhone 16 series -- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max went on sale in India on September 20. Customers who are eager to exchange their older iPhone model, can get up to Rs 67,500 being adjusted towards a new device, Apple has said.

Cashbacks and bank offers include --Rs 5,000 instant cashback from select banks --American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Apple is also offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) plans of three and six months.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The price of iPhone 16 Pro starts at Rs 119,900 while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at Rs 144,900.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The price of iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 while iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89.900.