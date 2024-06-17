iPhone 15, iPhone 14 Plus Get Massive Discount On THIS Platform; Check Specs And New Price

New Delhi: Good news for consumers looking to buy a new iPhone! Currently, there are significant discounts on the iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 Plus available on Flipkart. This is the perfect time to grab a lucrative deal on these premium devices.

Let's delve into which premium devices are worth buying based on your preferences and budget so that users can make the right choice and get a great deal.

iPhone 15 Discount:

Apple iPhone 15 is priced at Rs 67,999 for the 128GB storage variant (Black colour), down from the original price of Rs 79,900, marking a discount of Rs 9,901. Overall, it is a 14 per cent discount on the premium smartphone.

Moreover, there is a discount of Rs 1,000 on selected bank credit cards for EMI transactions. However, this offer is available for a limited period. The iPhone 15 features a stunning 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

It also offers an impressive peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, enhanced with Ceramic Shield glass for durability. It comes in five colour options: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

The premium handset is powered by a 3349 mAh battery and the formidable A16 Bionic chip. In the camera department, it houses a powerful 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a12MP shooter at the front.

iPhone 14 Plus Discount:

The iPhone 14 Plus is listed on Flipkart for Rs 61,999 for the 128GB storage variant (Blue colour), significantly reduced from its original price of Rs 79,900, marking a discount of Rs 17,901. Overall, it is a 22 per cent discount on the smartphone.

The premium device is identical to the iPhone 14 in terms of features and most specifications. It means it has roughly the same capabilities as the iPhone 13. The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch OLED display with an image resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and runs on the operating software iOS 16.

It is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic processor and comes with three storage options which include 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. The device is equipped with an Apple GPU (Five-core graphics) and loaded with a Li-Ion 4323 mAh, non-removable battery.