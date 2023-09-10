trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660345
IPHONE 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Be Unveiled In Apple's Wonderlust Event On Sep 12; Check 13 Features You Can Expect

These iPhones will be available in stylish colors including Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink in three options - 28GB, 256GB, and 512GB to suit your needs.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 02:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Apple is all set to unveil the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus alongside iOS 17 at their upcoming event on September 12 at 10:30 pm IST.

Here's a sneak peek at what you can expect from these new iPhones:


1. Display Sizes: The iPhone 15 will come with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus will have a larger 6.7-inch screen.

2. Refresh Rate: Both models will feature a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and animations.

3. Dynamic Island: Apple is introducing Dynamic Island, although specific details aren't available yet. It's something to look forward to!

4. Slimmer Bezels: You can anticipate thinner bezels around the screen, giving you more screen real estate.

5. Elegant Design: These iPhones will sport a frosted glass back, adding a touch of sophistication to their appearance.

6. Power-Packed Performance: They'll be powered by the A16 chip, ensuring speedy performance.

7. Improved Memory: With 6GB of RAM, these iPhones will handle multitasking with ease.

8. Enhanced Camera: The main camera will have an impressive 48MP sensor for stunning photos.

9. USB-C Port: Apple is making the shift to USB-C, providing faster and more versatile connectivity.

10. In the Box: Along with the phone, you'll get a braided, color-matched USB-C cable.

11. Color Variety: These iPhones will be available in stylish colors including Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Pink.

12. Storage Options: Choose from three storage options - 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB to suit your needs.

13. Pricing: The expected prices should remain in line with previous iPhone models.

