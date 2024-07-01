iPhone 15 Plus Receives Massive Discount On Flipkart During Big Bachat Days Sale; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: Are you planning to buy the iPhone 15 Plus but worried about the price? Here is good news for you! You can now get the iPhone 15 Plus at an affordable price. Flipkart is hosting a Big Bachat Days sale with discounts on various products, including the iPhone 15 Plus.

Notably, the iPhone 15 series was released by Apple last September, and the iPhone 15 Plus, originally priced at Rs 89,900, is one of the top models. During the Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale, you can save up to 16 per cent, which is up to Rs 14,901, on this premium smartphone. The sale starts today and runs until July 7.

iPhone 15 Plus Discount On Flipkart:

Currently, the e-commerce giant Flipkart is selling the 128GB version of the iPhone 15 Plus for Rs 74,999. This is the lowest price for the smartphone in the past 30 days, according to Flipkart.

Apart from this, users can enjoy a cashback offer of Rs 2,325 if a transaction is made via a Flipkart Axis credit card. Adding further, users can grab advantage of the exchange offer, which provides a discount of up to Rs 28,500, depending on the condition of your old phone. Moreover, the Flipkart offers a Rs 1,000 discount on UPI transactions.

iPhone 15 Plus Specifications:

The premium smartphone sports a 6.70-inch touchscreen display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1290x2796 pixels at a pixel density of 460 pixels per inch (ppi). It is powered by a Hexa-core Apple A16 Bionic processor and supports wireless charging.

On the optics front, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus packs a dual camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12-megapixel sensor on the front.

The Apple iPhone 15 Plus is a dual-SIM mobile based on iOS 17 and packs 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of inbuilt storage. For connectivity, the Apple iPhone 15 Plus supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, USB Type-C, 3G, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India), and 5G with active 4G on both SIM cards.