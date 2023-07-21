trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638467
NewsTechnology
APPLE IPHONE 15 PRO

iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Rumoured To Feature Wi-Fi 6E Tech

According to analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, the tech giant will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:50 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

iPhone 15 Pro Models Again Rumoured To Feature Wi-Fi 6E Tech Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro smartphone models are again rumoured to be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6E technology, enabling high-speed wireless connectivity. In January this year, credible leaker ‘Unknownz21’ shared leaked documents that revealed Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 15 Pro models, reports AppleInsider.

Now, a research note from Barclays analysts also supports the previous rumour. According to analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley, the tech giant will limit Wi-Fi 6E to the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

And, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature the Wi-Fi 6 standard. "Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E are both advancements in wireless technology, but they cater to different spectrums and use cases," the report said.

cre Trending Stories

Wi-Fi 6 works in the traditional 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz frequency bands. It is intended to increase the efficiency of data transmission in these bands, making it suited for activities like streaming and gaming.

On the other side, Wi-Fi 6E introduces operating in the 6 GHz frequency band, extending the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6.

Earlier, it was reported that the tech giant is expected to limit its display features-- Always-On and ProMotion-- to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame, and increased RAM.

The iPhone 15 Pro models are also expected to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer. Moreover, it is recently reported that the iPhone 15 Pro will likely be available in a dark blue colour that has a grey tone.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest