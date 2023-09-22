trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2665574
iPhone 15 Sales Begin From Today In India: Check Price, Availability And Other Details

Amidst massive fanfare, Apple had unveiled its new iPhone series at the Wanderlust event 2023 on September 12. The Cupertino-headquartered company took the wraps off its iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
New Delhi: The new iPhone 15 will be up for grabs from Friday. iPhone 15 models that had gone for pre-orders starting on September 15, will be available at stores and also on Apple's website from today.

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max Launched

iPhone 15 Series India Prices

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes, featuring pink, yellow, green, blue, and black finishes. Storage options include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also offer 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, with black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium finishes. The iPhone 15 Pro begins at Rs 134,900 and offers 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs 159,900 and comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

iPhone 15 Series Features 

These new iPhones boast a sleek titanium design with contoured edges, a customizable Action button, enhanced camera capabilities, and the powerful A17 Pro chip for exceptional performance, including mobile gaming. The USB‑C connector provides supercharged speeds, up to 20x faster than USB 2, and supports new video formats for pro workflows.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature premium titanium construction, offering remarkable strength-to-weight ratios and making them the lightest in Apple's Pro lineup. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have a unique color-infused back glass with a textured matte finish and contoured aluminum edges. Both models sport the Dynamic Island and an advanced camera system for capturing exceptional photos, especially in low-light conditions.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 series introduces the next generation of portrait photography, enhancing detail and performance in challenging lighting scenarios.

With IANS Inputs

 

