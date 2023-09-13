iPhone 15 Series With USB-C Port, Dynamic Island Launched; Check All Variants And Their Prices In India

New Delhi: Apple launched iPhone 15 lineup in the ‘Wonderlust’ event with some new updates and features, featuring the adoption of USB-C charging port instead of lightning cable. iPhone 15 lineup contains – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, iPhone 15 pro, and iPhone 15 pro max – in which the last two are high end products.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus are featuring dynamic island, A16 bionic chip, 48 MP main camera, colour-infused back glass and aluminum frame. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 plus are starting at Rs 79900 and Rs 89900 respectively in India. Customers can pre-order them from Friday, September 15.

The premium models – iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 pro max – will have a titanium frame for premium look, dynamic island, action button. They will start at Rs 134900 and Rs 159900.

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available in five stunning new colours: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

“iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus represent a huge leap forward with exciting camera innovations that inspire creativity, the intuitive Dynamic Island, and the A16 Bionic chip for proven powerful performance,” said Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing.

“We’re also pushing the power of computational photography to new levels this year with a 48MP Main camera featuring a new 24MP default for super-high-resolution photos, a new 2x Telephoto option, and next-generation portraits.”

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus - Features and Specs

A Beautiful and Durable Design with an Advanced Display

Available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes,1 iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature the Dynamic Island, an innovative way to interact with important alerts and Live Activities. The elegant experience fluidly expands and adapts so users can see the next direction in Maps; easily control music; and, with third-party app integrations, get real-time updates on food delivery, ride sharing, sports scores, travel plans, and more.

A Powerful Camera to Capture Every Moment in Super-High Resolution

The advanced camera system on iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus helps users capture everyday moments and cherished memories. A 48MP Main camera shoots sharp photos and videos while capturing fine details, with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for fast autofocus.

A16 Bionic: Proven, Powerful Performance

The fast and efficient A16 Bionic chip brings proven performance to iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, powering the Dynamic Island, computational photography capabilities, and more.

USB- Charging Port

Powerful Connection Capabilities

The iPhone 15 lineup offers convenient new ways to charge, find friends in busy places, and stay connected while traveling. Both models use a USB‑C connector, a universally accepted standard for charging and transferring data, allowing the same cable to charge iPhone, Mac, iPad, and the updated AirPods Pro (2nd generation).

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - Features and Specs

Apple today debuted iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, designed with aerospace-grade titanium that’s strong yet lightweight to deliver Apple’s lightest Pro models ever.

The new design also features contoured edges and a customisable Action button, allowing users to personalise their iPhone experience. Powerful camera upgrades enable the equivalent of seven pro lenses with incredible image quality, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system that now supports the new super-high-resolution 24MP default, the next generation of portraits with Focus and Depth Control, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and an all-new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on iPhone 15 Pro Max. A17 Pro unlocks next-level gaming experiences and pro performance. The new USB‑C connector is supercharged with USB 3 speeds — up to 20x faster than USB 2 — and together with new video formats, enables powerful pro workflows that were not possible before

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four stunning new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22.