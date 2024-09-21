iPhone 16 128GB Variant On Sale: How Much You Can Get for Trading iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, and iPhone 12 In India

iPhone 16 128GB Variant On Sale In India: All four models including iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are now available for purchase in the Indian market via e-commerce giants like Flipkart and Amazon India.

If you are planning to upgrade the iPhone, then Apple's trade-in program can help make the transition more budget-friendly. Trading in your old iPhone could give you some credit toward your new purchase. However, the credit varies depending on the model, health and condition of the iPhone model being traded in.

Notably, the iPhone 16 starts at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB model. In Apple's trade-in program, we have focused on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 16 for comparison. Hence, all the trade-in values listed are based on exchanging a 128GB version of the older iPhone models.

Let's take a look at the potential savings you could get by trading in your iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14, or iPhone 15.

How Much You Can Get On Exchange Of iPhone 15 For iPhone 16?

The iPhone 15 was initially priced at Rs 79,900 and now retails for Rs 69,900, Apple is offering trade-in credit of up to Rs 37,900. The exact value depends on factors like storage capacity and battery health.

How Much You Can Get On Exchange Of iPhone 14 For iPhone 16?



The iPhone 14 is still available for purchase, starting at Rs 59,900. Through Apple's trade-in program, you can receive up to Rs 32,100 off the price of a new iPhone 16 when trading in your iPhone 14.

How Much You Can Get On Exchange Of iPhone 13 For iPhone 16?

If you own an iPhone 13, which has been discontinued, Apple’s trade-in program offers up to Rs 31,000 in credit.

How Much You Can Get On Exchange Of iPhone 12 For iPhone 16



For iPhone 12 users, Apple offers up to Rs 20,800 in trade-in value.

Get iPhone 16 In Just 10 Minutes

Recently, Blinkit has launched a 10-minute delivery service for the iPhone 16 series in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. Meanwhile, the Tata Group-owned Big basket has partnered with Croma Electronics to offer 10-minute delivery of the iPhone 16 to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai.

Zepto, India's fastest online grocery delivery app, has joined the race, offering iPhone deliveries in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.