iPhone 16 Goes on Sale in India: Blinkit, BigBasket, And Zepto Offer 10-Minute Delivery; Check Price

iPhone 16 On Sale In India: Zomato-owned Blinkit and Tata Digital's BigBasket have announced that Apple's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available for purchase with a 10-minute delivery period in select cities. As the iPhone 16 series went on sale in India, several customers thronged Apple's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Apple Saket stores in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. Meanwhile, both services have partnered with retail outlets in order to deliver the iPhone 16 to customers in India along with discounts, in select cities.

iPhone 16 Series Price And Colour Options:

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro is available from Rs 1,19,900, and the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with a price tag of Rs 1,44,900.

The premium smartphone is now available for purchase in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White through Apple's website, Apple Stores in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as authorized retailers.

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus Go on Sale With 10-Minute Delivery Via Blinkit

Blinkit has launched a 10-minute delivery service for the iPhone 16 series in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune. Partnering with Unicorn, an authorized Apple reseller, Blinkit is also offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on ICICI Bank, SBI, and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card purchases.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blinkit Co-Founder Albinder Dhindsa announced that deliveries began at 8 AM on Friday, and within minutes, the company received 295 orders. Dhindsa also revealed that the platform will soon offer the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for purchase.

Get the all-new iPhone 16 delivered in 10 minutes!



We’ve partnered with @UnicornAPR for the third year in a row, bringing the latest iPhone to Blinkit customers in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru (for now) — on launch day!



P.S - Unicorn is also providing discounts with… pic.twitter.com/2odeJPn11k — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) September 20, 2024

It is important to note that the company is already about to complete 300 deliveries across India.

iPhone 16 Go on Sale With 10-Minute Delivery Via BigBasket

Tata Group-owned BigBasket has partnered with Croma Electronics to offer 10-minute delivery of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to customers in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai. According to BigBasket Co-Founder Hari Menon, the first order was delivered in just seven minutes.

iPhone 16 Go On Sale With 10-Minute Delivery Via Zepto

Zepto, India's fastest online grocery delivery app, has joined the race, offering iPhone deliveries in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Consumers can also enjoy a discount of Rs 5000 on iPhone 16 for eligible cards from Bank of Baroda Card, RBL Bank, and AU Small Finance Bank.