iPhone 16 Launch In September Confirmed With Features Leaked Via Tipsters

iPhone 16 India Launch: Apple is approaching to next big event later this year, the tech giant is likely to launch the much anticipated iPhone 16 series on September 10, 2024, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports. However, Apple Intelligence’s full features in the iPhone 16 series will be available after updating to iOS 18.1 in October.

The iPhone 16 series could be launch two days earlier than the September 12th launch event of the iPhone 15 series. It is anticipated that sale of the iPhone 16 series will start on September 20.

The new lineup also promises major upgrades for high-end smartphones. There are four versions in the iPhone 16 series which includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus.

Based on various leaks by tipsters and reports, the iPhone 16 Pro series has undergone various upgrades including external and internal with modifications. Following upgrades, making it an enticing option even for current iPhone 15 Pro users.

Performance Boost With A18 Pro Chip

The series is expected to be powered by Apple's latest A18 Pro chip, offering a significant leap in performance over the A17 Pro chip found in previous models. Adding further, Apple Intelligence is set to optimise device performance further.

Larger And Brighter Displays

The iPhone 16 Pro sports a 6.3-inch OLED screen which is up from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 15 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max might sport a 6.9-inch display, expanding from the 6.7-inch screen of its predecessor.

Battery Life

The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to offer a 3,577mAh battery, while the Pro Max could be loaded with a 4,676mAh battery. Both the models is rumoured to support 40W fast wired charging and 20W MagSafe wireless charging.

Camera Upgrades

The iPhone Pro model is expected to feature a 48-megapixel Ultra-Wide camera and a new 5x telephoto lens, replacing the previous 3x lens for improved zoom capabilities.

Moreover, the "Capture" button is also said to make snapping photos and videos on the go easier than ever.

Price:

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be priced similarly to their predecessors despite these exciting upgrades. The iPhone 16 Pro might start at $999 in the U.S. and Rs. 129,800 in India. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could begin at $1,199 in the U.S. and Rs. 151,700 in India.