iPhone 16 Launch: Users Can Pre-Order, Likely To Be Available For Sale On September 20; Check Expected Price

iPhone 16 Series Launch: Apple has announced the launch date of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series in India during Apple’s ‘It's Glowtime’ event in the US on September 9. The series includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In addition to the iPhone 16 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch the Watch Series 10, Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE and AirPods 4. Notably, the mega event will be broadcast from Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

It is interesting to note when the iPhones are likely to go on pre-order. Moreover, could Apple change the pre-order and release dates from the usual Fridays following the launch event?

According to reports and the company’s track record, new iPhones are generally open for pre-orders on the Friday following the launch announcement and go on sale the Friday after that, even if the announcements don’t occur on the usual Tuesday.

For example, the iPhone 14 series launch was on a Wednesday, and pre-orders still opened on the Friday of the same week. The iPhone 16 series, along with other products, could be available for pre-order on September 13 and might go on sale on September 20.

iPhone 16 Series India Price (Expected):

The iPhone 16 series may come with a lower price tag in India compared to the iPhone 15, thanks to a reduction in the basic customs duty on mobile phones from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.

The iPhone 16 is expected to be priced around ₹67,000. The iPhone 16 Plus could cost approximately ₹75,500, while the iPhone 16 Pro is estimated to be available for ₹92,300.

For those looking at the top-of-the-line model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to be priced at ₹1,00,700.