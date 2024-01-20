iPhone 16 May Introduce New Dedicated Camera Button: Report

New Delhi: Apple, led by Tim Cook is said to be developing a new feature for the upcoming iPhone 16. According to a report from The Information, prototypes of the device may include a dedicated button to facilitate quick photo and video capture when holding the phone horizontally. The proposed location for this camera button is on the bottom right of the phone ensuring convenient access directly under the user's index finger while capturing moments in landscape mode.

The Apple iPhone 15 series introduced in September of the previous year developed an innovative Action button replacing the conventional mute button from the earlier generation. The Action button played a significant role in the marketing strategy for the iPhone 15 series. As per The Information report the upcoming addition of a camera button is expected to be a prominent feature serving as a key selling point for Apple.

There was speculation about the iPhone 16 series featuring an additional capacitive button referred to as 'Project Nova.' The report indicated that the anticipated camera button would likely be a capacitive button, distinguishing it from a mechanical one.

This type of button is designed to sense pressure and touch, offering haptic feedback through the utilization of haptic engines. The Macrumors report also suggested similarities between the new button and the Home Button present on the iPhone SE, In a report from September by Macrumors.

According to a report from The Information, the upcoming button is expected to be mechanical in nature resembling a traditional button. However, it will incorporate certain capacitive features, making it responsive to both touch and pressure.

This design would enable users to swipe for zoom control or apply gentle pressure for focusing on a subject when using the camera. It's important to note that the iPhone 16 is anticipated to be released around September this year, and there is a possibility that these features may undergo changes before being finalized on the actual device.