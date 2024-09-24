iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Issues: Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series in the Indian market. Now, users are complaining that they are facing issues with the iPhone 16 Pro. However, there has been a rise in the number of complaints of facing issues with the iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen including delayed responses and unregistered taps, as per reported by 9to5Mac.

Moreover, the report suggests that the issue appears to stem from a software bug, rather than a hardware fault. Users reported that unresponsiveness after tapping or swiping the screen, particularly near the camera control on the right side. Some users speculated that the issue may be related to the phone's very thin bezel.

iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen issues, such as delayed responses and unregistered taps, have been reported by several users. The problem seems to stem from a software bug rather than a hardware fault.#Techinformer #Apple #iPhone16 pic.twitter.com/KrBK25RJle — Tech Informer (@Tech_Informer_) September 23, 2024

Apart from this, a Reddit user highlighted issues encountered by iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users. They explained that if the screen is touched near the camera control button; the display becomes unresponsive, except for the home bar, until the touch is released. This accidental screen contact seems to cause iOS to misinterpret inputs, resulting in a frustrating experience for users.

Apple Remains Silent On iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Glitch

Apple has yet to respond to the reported touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 Pro. All models in the iPhone 16 series operate on iOS 18, and if the problem is software-related, it may be addressed in the forthcoming iOS 18.1 update.

Here's How Netizens React

iPhone 16 Pro users are experiencing an issue with the touchscreen where certain areas become unresponsive to presses and gestures.



This appears to be a result of overly sensitive accidental click protection.



The problem seems to be software-related. pic.twitter.com/unXWJKPvsA — (@TechLiandr) September 24, 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Max has some serious issues with the touch response.

Had to remove the screen protector, and even without that, it skips taking touch inputs every now and then. — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) September 24, 2024

I’m experiencing touch issues with my iPhone 16 Pro screen especially around the portion marked in red. Thought it was my screen protector but with or without, it still has an issue. Haptics feed back registers but the characters don’t. pic.twitter.com/n68kT2f8iP — Ben Manzi (@HalfManHalfTech) September 23, 2024

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications:

The premium smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2,622 x 1,206 pixels, delivering a vivid and crisp visual experience.

It runs on iOS 18 and is powered by the A18 Pro processor, ensuring seamless performance. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel fusion main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5x telephoto lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel front camera for clear selfies.

It comes in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with no expandable storage. The battery life supports up to 27 hours of video playback and up to 22 hours when streamed.

The handset offers 20W wired charging, along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 charging up to 15W. The features include Apple Intelligence, an Action button, a Camera Control button, 4x audio microphones, Dynamic Island, and a brightness range from 1 to 2,000 nits. The phone is IP68 resistant and comes in black, white, natural, and desert titanium colours.