iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Issues: Users Face Delayed Response After Tapping Or Swiping Screen; Here's How Netizens React

iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Issues: The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2,622 x 1,206 pixels, delivering a vivid and crisp visual experience.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2024, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Issues: Users Face Delayed Response After Tapping Or Swiping Screen; Here's How Netizens React Image Credit: Apple (Official Website)

iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Issues: Apple recently launched the iPhone 16 series in the Indian market. Now, users are complaining that they are facing issues with the iPhone 16 Pro. However, there has been a rise in the number of complaints of facing issues with the iPhone 16 Pro touchscreen including delayed responses and unregistered taps, as per reported by 9to5Mac. 

Moreover, the report suggests that the issue appears to stem from a software bug, rather than a hardware fault. Users reported that unresponsiveness after tapping or swiping the screen, particularly near the camera control on the right side. Some users speculated that the issue may be related to the phone's very thin bezel.  

Apart from this, a Reddit user highlighted issues encountered by iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max users. They explained that if the screen is touched near the camera control button; the display becomes unresponsive, except for the home bar, until the touch is released. This accidental screen contact seems to cause iOS to misinterpret inputs, resulting in a frustrating experience for users. 

Apple Remains Silent On iPhone 16 Pro Touchscreen Glitch 

Apple has yet to respond to the reported touchscreen issues affecting the iPhone 16 Pro. All models in the iPhone 16 series operate on iOS 18, and if the problem is software-related, it may be addressed in the forthcoming iOS 18.1 update. 

Here's How Netizens React

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications: 

The premium smartphone features a 6.3-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2,622 x 1,206 pixels, delivering a vivid and crisp visual experience. 

It runs on iOS 18 and is powered by the A18 Pro processor, ensuring seamless performance. The camera setup includes a 48-megapixel fusion main camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5x telephoto lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel front camera for clear selfies. 

It comes in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, with no expandable storage. The battery life supports up to 27 hours of video playback and up to 22 hours when streamed. 

The handset offers 20W wired charging, along with MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 charging up to 15W. The features include Apple Intelligence, an Action button, a Camera Control button, 4x audio microphones, Dynamic Island, and a brightness range from 1 to 2,000 nits. The phone is IP68 resistant and comes in black, white, natural, and desert titanium colours. 

