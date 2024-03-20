iPhone Converts To Satellite Phone for Calling Without Network Coverage In Emergency

New Delhi: As we all know the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series come with many essential features. Among these features is the Emergency SOS Wi-Fi and cellular calling feature, which allows users to call without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage.

This feature helps in emergencies when you are outside the network coverage area, enabling you to contact emergency services. This feature works in partnership with Globalstar, a satellite communication company.

How this feature works:

-When you are in an emergency and do not have network coverage, you can use the "Emergency SOS" feature.

-Your iPhone will attempt to connect via satellite.

-Once your iPhone is connected to satellites, you can send a message to emergency services.

-Emergency services will respond to your message and assist you.

Countries where this feature is available:

This feature is currently available only in the USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. Apple plans to make this feature available in other countries in the future. (Also Read: Apple Days Sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Price Drop)

How to use this feature:

-Open the Settings app.

-Tap on Emergency SOS.

-Turn on SOS over Satellite.

-Is this feature free?

No, this feature is not free. You will need to pay Apple $0.99 per month or $11.99 per year to use this feature.

How useful is this feature?

This feature is very useful for those who often travel to areas without network coverage. It can save your life in emergencies. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G; Battle For Best Buy in Rs 20,000 Segment)

When can this feature be useful?

-When hiking in mountains.

-When camping in the jungle.

-When boating in the sea.

-During natural disasters.

Things to keep in mind while using this feature:

-This feature is only for emergency use.

-This feature does not allow regular calls or text messages.

-This feature may be slow, and sending messages may take a few minutes.

-This feature works only under open sky.

Why is it special?

The satellite feature of the iPhone is a significant feature that can save your life in emergencies. If you frequently travel to areas without network coverage, using this feature can prove to be very useful for you.

Note: The story was articulated by Vineet Singh.