Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs iQOO Z9 5G; Battle For Best Buy in Rs 20,000 Segment

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has expanded its Narzo smartphone series with the launch of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in the Indian market. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in the mid-segment features air gestures that allow users to operate the phone without physical contact, with over 10 types of gestures. The smartphone comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold colour options.

Moreover, the AMOLED display on the phone comes with a Rainwater Smart Touch feature that can read fingerprints and waterdrops separately.

On the other hand, Vivo's sub-brand IQOO launched the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone comes as a successor to the iQOO Z7 5G and brings some noteworthy improvements under the hood. The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will be available in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue colour options.

Let's compare the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and the iQOO Z9 5G smartphones to make an informed choice. They both have fast 5G internet and powerful features. We'll look at their differences to see which one is better for you. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Vs Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G; Battle of Mid-Range Giants-Specs And Pricing)

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications:

The smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of up to 2000 nits. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor paired with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance.

It is loaded with a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The handset runs on the Android 14 operating system, ensuring a modern user experience. For enhanced security, the smartphone comes with an in-display sensor, and the IP54 rating adds durability against dust and water splashes.

In terms of design, the Horizon Glass enhances its aesthetics, complemented by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset for efficient processing.

iQOO Z9 5G Specifications:

The iQOO Z9 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC coupled with an ARM Mali-G610 GPU.

It is loaded with a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Funtouch 14 custom skin.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z9 features a 50MP primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and LED flash, along with a 2MP bokeh camera. For selfies and video calls, there's a 16MP front shooter. Security-wise, it is equipped with a fingerprint sensor and holds an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It comes with dual-stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio certification, enhancing the multimedia experience. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

Price: In the Battle Of Phones, Price At Rs 20,000 Price Segment

The smartphone comes with two storage options: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB. For the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model carry a price tag of Rs 21,999.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z9 5G smartphone has the same price as the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G. It comes with two configurations: 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. While the 8GB + 128GB variant is available for Rs. 19,999, the 8GB + 256GB model can be purchased for Rs. 21,999.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.