Apple Days Sale 2024: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, MacBook Get Price Drop

New Delhi: Ahead of Holi, tech enthusiasts have a reason to feel happy as Vijay Sales, a popular smartphone retailer, has launched the Apple Days Sale that offers good discounts on a wide range of Apple products. The list of products offered at a discounted price includes discounts on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more.

Discount Offers On iPhones

During the Apple Days Sale offered by Vijay Sales, customers have the chance to enjoy discounted prices on various iPhone models, including the latest iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. (Also Read: SBI's Processing Fee-Free Personal Loan Scheme Ending Soon; Details Here)

For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, originally priced at Rs 1,59,900, is now available for Rs 1,49,240. (Also Read: Customer Orders Nothing Phone (2a) Priced Rs 20,000, Receives Device Worth Rs 45,00: Read More Details Here)

Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale: Duration

Tech enthusiasts have a limited time to grab the benefits offered during the sale. Apple Days Sale commenced on March 16 and will continue until March 24, 2024.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On iPhone 15

The sale window offers significant discounts on various Apple products. The iPhone 15, 128 GB variant in blue colour is available at a discount of 12 percent at Rs 70,490.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 (128 GB, Midnight) is priced at Rs 51,820. It is available with a 13 percent discount.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple Days Sale offers iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB, Blue Titanium) for Rs 1,64,900. The Vijay Sales offering an 8 percent discount on the iPhone.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On iPad 9th Generation

The iPad 9th Generation Wi-Fi (10.2 Inch, 64GB, Space Grey) is discounted to Rs 27,900. It is available with a flat 15 percent discount.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On iPad Air 5th generation

iPad Air (5th Generation, 64 GB Wi-Fi, Pink) is available at a 9 percent discount during the Apple Days Sale. It is priced at Rs 54,680.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On MacBook Air M1

MacBook Air M1 chip laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) available for Rs 79,900, with a 20 percent discount.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS) is discounted 7 percent to its original price, making it available for Rs 30,470.

Apple Days Sale: Offers And Discounts Details On Apple Watch Series 9

Priced at Rs 41,580, the Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm, GPS) is available at a 7 percent discount.