New Delhi: Apple iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones available. It's also one of the most costly, which is why so many people are on the search for good iPhone bargains and discounts. Now is a fantastic time for such users.

The top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is now available at a lower price from Apple reseller India iStore. Customers of HDFC Bank can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max for Rs 1,08,900, which includes a Rs 3,000 discount and a Rs 18,000 exchange incentive, bringing the smartphone's price down from Rs 1,29,900 to Rs 1,08,900.

Users who pay with an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will receive a Rs 3,000 return on their purchase, lowering the price of the iPhone 13 Pro Max to Rs 1,26,900. Furthermore, users can exchange their previous smartphone for a larger discount. The exchange value of an outdated iPhone XR 64GB edition has been assessed by the India iStore website to give an estimated exchange bonus of Rs 18,000. This depends on which phone you trade for the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as the state of the previous phone.

When all of the discounts are combined, the iPhone 13 Pro Max would cost Rs 1,08,900, saving Rs 21,000 over the original price of Rs 1,29,900. This is one of the finest deals on the iPhone 13's flagship model that we've seen so far.

All iPhone models, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Mini, and the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022, are eligible for a similar cashback and exchange offer from the Apple reseller. The Apple reseller is also offering a Rs 5,000 instant store discount on the iPhone 12.