iPhone, iPad, And Mac Users At High Risk! Central Government Issues 'High Risk' Warning For Apple Products

The vulnerabilities impact various Apple software, including iOS and iPadOS versions before 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma before 14.6, macOS Ventura before 13.6.8 and more. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2024, 02:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Beware iPhone, iPads And Mac Users! The Central Government of India has recently raised serious security vulnerabilities in Phones, iPads, Mac and other Apple products. The government has issued an advisory issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). 

Moreover, serious security vulnerabilities could lead to spoofing or the leaking of sensitive information from the device, as per the CERT-In advisory. This advisory has been issued on the CERT-In's official platform, flagging the issue as ‘highly severe’.  

“Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple products which could allow an attacker to access sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, cause denial of service (DoS) and perform spoofing attacks on the targeted system", reads CERT-In advisory. 

iOS, MacOS, WatchOS, TvOS, VisionOS, And Safari On High Risk 

The vulnerabilities impact various Apple software, including iOS and iPadOS versions before 17.6 and 16.7.9, macOS Sonoma before 14.6, macOS Ventura before 13.6.8, macOS Monterey before 12.7.6, watchOS before 10.6, tvOS before 17.6, visionOS before 1.3, and Safari before 17.6. 

Apple Issues Latest Security Updates

The Cupertino-based company Apple hasn't confirmed security issues until they conduct an investigation. However, the company issued their latest security updates last week.  It is important to note that the latest versions of this software are also listed on their portal. 

Moreover, the CERT-In has requested users to apply the appropriate software updates listed by Apple.  

