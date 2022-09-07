New Delhi: It would not be hard to say that the iPhone is not just the most popular device worldwide but also one of the most influential. The iPhone serves as a one-stop destination for everything including the camera, music, communication, GPS, planners, and payments. Whether it's the screen, the design, or the cameras, it sets trends. iPhones have not only addressed underlying issues but also added new functionality. As a result, it has sparked the transformation of the digital world.

First Apple iPhone

Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007 as a hybrid of the iPod. It had a 3.5-inch screen, a touchscreen display with multi-touch capabilities, a microphone, headphone controls, and other features.

Apple's iPhone 3G

It was made available in 2008. Faster access to internet programs like mail, online pages, and other things was made possible by the 3G network.

Apple's iPhone 4

This model was made available in 2010. The model had a significant change in both design and power. Retinal display as a concept was introduced. The front camera was made available.

iPhone 4S

The personal assistant, Siri, was introduced in this version. The introduction of AirPlay, a wireless streaming system was notable.

iPhone 5

With a 4-inch bigger screen and cutting-edge electronics, the iPhone 5 was introduced in 2012. In addition, lightning and a new connector were included. The screen was appealing, and the highly polished design offered an intuitive user interface.

Apple iPhone 8 series

This variant was made available in 2017. The A11 chip served as the processor. Additionally, it included wireless charging. It has modest changes and was outfitted with the newest features.

Apple iPhone 12 series

This device became official in September 2020. Its screen measures 6.1 inches. Super Retina XDR OLED display. Moreover, the model's body frame was made of ceramic. As a result, the screen functions nicely. It works with 5G. As a result, it offers quick processors.

Apple iPhone 13 series

In September 2021, Apple released the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which added the company's most sophisticated dual-camera setup to date. The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini are the best iPhone models yet.