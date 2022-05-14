हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

iPhone models could come with Type-C ports: Here’s why it’s great news for Apple fans

Apple is rumoured to be testing a Type-C port that could arrive in the upcoming iPhone models. 

iPhone models could come with Type-C ports: Here’s why it’s great news for Apple fans
Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

New Delhi: For the past several years, Apple has stuck to its lightning port for all its recently launched iPhone models, including iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series. But in what could be a twist in the tale, the Cupertino-based tech giant is rumoured to be testing a Type-C port that could arrive in the upcoming iPhone models. Although many Apple fans do support the existing Lightning connector, a shift to a Type-C port could make their lives better and simpler. For starters, Type-C Port is faster than the Lightning port -- a fact that Apple fans should accept asap. 

Also, the shift to a Type-C port could mean iPhone owners use the popular Type-C cable users with ease. It could very well lead to fewer electronic waste -- a cause which is at the core of Apple.  

If that’s not enough of a reason, consider this -- Apple stopped giving adapters with its iPhone devices to lower its carbon footprint. The cable that it gives with the devices is a Type-C to Lightning cable, which can’t be used with USB adapters. As a result, first-time customers end up buying a new adapter. 

However, according to a media report by Bloomberg, Apple will bring using a Type-C port in relation to the European regulations. The tech giant could release Apple iPhone devices with Type-C ports as early as next year. Also Read: India bans wheat export to control rising prices pinching Indian homes

Meanwhile, the report also added that Apple is working on a new power adapter that could improve the integration of future iPhones with accessories made for the Lightning connector. Also Read: Swiggy to acquire Dineout in a $200 million deal: 5 Important things to know

