iPhone Price Drop Alert! iPhone 14 Plus Gets Price Cut From Rs 89,900 to Rs 46,999- Check Bank Offers, Discount Details

New Delhi: Valentine's Day is almost approaching, and men and women are already starting to give gifts to their partners in anticipation of the holiday. If your partner is an iPhone enthusiast then this is the right time to present the device that can please your lover!

Apple iPhone 14 series was unveiled by the company in September last year. The lineup comprises iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The launching price of the phone was Rs 79,990. Apple iPhone 14 Plus costs Rs 89,900 but Prior to Valentine's Day, the iPhone 14 Plus is available for purchase for only Rs 46,900.

Discount Offers on Apple iPhone 14

On iPhone 14 models, iVenus, a third-party authorised Apple retailer, is offering some of the finest deals. The iPhone 14 Plus is a smartphone that costs Rs 46,990 on a net effective basis.

The seller is providing an immediate discount of Rs 9,000 as part of the offer. Additionally, if you pay using a debit or credit card from HDFC bank, you can receive an instant reward of Rs 4,000. Additionally, you will receive an exchange bonus of Rs 8,000 and an exchange value of up to Rs 22,000 at that time.

Discount Offers on Apple iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart

On the iPhone 14 Plus, other e-commerce sites are also providing certain discounts. The price of the iPhone 14 Plus on Flipkart is Rs 74,999. The website is giving credit cards from numerous banks a 10 percent discount. Additionally, you are eligible for exchange incentives worth up to Rs 20,000.