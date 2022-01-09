iPhone SE (2022) expected to have the same old 2017 design: Check more details

New Delhi: Apple has already introduced two iPhone SE models and is rumoured to be working on a third this year. According to many rumours, the upcoming iPhone SE will have a modern appearance. However, according to an update leaker, the iPhone SE (2022) would have the same look as the iPhone SE (2020).

Remember that the iPhone SE (2020) was based on the design of the iPhone 8, which was released in 2017.

*This tweet has been updated! The iPhone SE, which has a design similar to the XR/11 but a much smaller screen size, has been delayed until 2024. Instead, an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec increase, and the same design as the 2020 model will be released in 2022.

Dylan states in his tweet that the new design iPhone SE has been put back to 2024, and that the company would instead utilise the design of the iPhone SE (2020) to provide users with a spec increase and 5G network connectivity.

According to the source, Apple will release a new iPhone SE in 2024 that will look similar to the iPhone XR and iPhone 11. The smartphone will, however, have a smaller display. It will have Touch ID support instead of Face ID, thanks to an inbuilt fingerprint sensor in the power button.

The iPhone SE is designed for those who desire a compact phone with modern components. The only thing that was missing was that the devices had an outdated design. This was changed with the introduction of the Mini series, which had the most up-to-date specifications, design, and other features. However, due to low sales, the firm appears to be discontinuing the Mini series after only two variations, the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 13 Mini. If this is the case, the iPhone SE series will be the only one with a small form factor.

