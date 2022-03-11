iPhone SE 2022, iPad Air 5 pre-orders begins today: Check more details

New Delhi: Apple just unveiled the iPhone SE 2022 and the fifth-generation iPad Air on a global scale. Pre-orders for the two items will be available in India beginning today at 6.30 p.m. IST on the Apple India website. On March 18, both the iPad Air and the third-generation iPhone SE will be available in India. Notably, Apple has not yet announced any sales incentives for either smartphone. However, as part of the trade-in deal, Apple will provide a discount ranging from Rs 9,000 to Rs 46,700 on the exchange of an iPhone 8 or newer model.

In terms of cost, the iPhone SE 2022 will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage configurations with a starting price of Rs 43,900 in India.

Wi-Fi models of the iPad Air, on the other hand, start at Rs 54,900, while Wi-Fi + Cellular devices start at Rs 68,900. The next iPad Air will come in 64GB and 256GB capacities.

The new iPad Air has a starting price of Rs 50,783. The second-generation Apple Pencil costs Rs 9,810, the Smart Keyboard Folio costs Rs 14,310, and the Magic Keyboard for college students costs Rs 26,226.

The Apple Pencil (2nd generation), which can be purchased separately, is compatible with the new iPad Air, which costs Rs 10,900. The new iPad Air's Magic Keyboard is available in black and white at Rs 27,900, with layouts for over 30 languages. The Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Air costs Rs 15,900. The Smart Folio for the new iPad Air costs Rs 7,500 and comes in black, white, electric orange, dark cherry, English lavender, and sea blue colours.

The iPhone SE 2022 includes a 4.7-inch Retina display, a metal body, and a glass back. It has a physical home screen button with a fingerprint sensor incorporated in it, which is one of the series' distinguishing features. It also has an IP67 dust and water-resistant coating to keep it safe from accidental splashes of water. As previously stated, the iPhone SE 2022 is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 13 series. This processor is paired with storage capacities of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. iOS 15 is installed on the phone.

The iPhone SE 2022 has a single 12MP camera on the back that supports features including Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Deep Fusion, and Portrait mode. The phone also receives a battery boost, as well as 5G connectivity and wireless charging.

