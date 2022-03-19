iPhone SE 2022 Price Cut: Now, buy Apple smartphone at just Rs 25,900, check offer

New Delhi: Apple had recently launched the Apple iPhone SE 2022 smartphone at its March event. Customers in India can buy the smartphone starting from today, March 19, 2022. Buyers can combine exchange offers and card discounts to get decent discounts on the purchase of the iPhone SE 2022.

For instance, customers can buy Apple iPhone SE 2022 64GB variant at an effective price of just Rs 25,900, down from its retail price of 43,900, on the e-commerce site Amazon.

Customers can get up to Rs 16,000 discount on buying Apple iPhone SE 2022 by exchanging their old smartphone. The value of discount depends on the model and its year of make. In the best case possible, you can get up to Rs 16,000 discount. In this case, you will be able to buy the newly launched Apple iPhone SE 2022 64 GB variant at just Rs 27,900.

Customers can check how much discount they will get on the purchase of the Apple iPhone SE 2022 by going to the product page on the Amazon India website. On that page, buyers will have to enter details such as model name and IMEI to check the amount of discount they can get with the iPhone SE 2022 purchase. They will also be asked to share the condition of the smartphone to get a fair value of their old smartphones.

But that’s not all, as you can get an additional discount of Rs 2000 on buying the Apple iPhone SE 2022 64 GB model. Combining both the exchange discount and card discount, you will get a total discount of Rs 18,000. This brings down the price of the smartphone to just Rs 25,900. Also Read: PAN-Aadhaar link deadline on March 31: Here’s what will happen after missing last date

Customers can avail of both exchange offers and card discounts on other Apple iPhone SE 2022 models. The smartphone is also available in 128GB and 256GB models. Also Read: Russia-Ukraine War: Twitter blocks senior Russian diplomat at UN

Live TV

#mute