iPhone SE 3 Exchange Offer: Here’s how to get iPhone SE 2022 at Rs 28,900

New Delhi: Last month, Apple launched the iPhone SE 3, which is also known as the iPhone SE 2022. The iPhone was released alongside the Apple iPad Air (fifth generation) and the Apple Mac Studio as the latest entry-level iPhone. The phone has the same look as the previous iPhone SE (2020), but it has a new camera and is powered by Apple's current A15 Bionic chipset. In India, the iPhone SE 2022 is available for Rs 43,900. Users can, however, get even greater discounts on the smartphone, bringing the price down to Rs 28,900.

In India, the iPhone SE 3 starts at Rs 43,900 for the base 64GB storage model. The 128GB storage model costs Rs 48,900, while the top-spec 256GB storage variant costs Rs 58,900. Several merchants, including Apple's official stores (both online and offline), Amazon, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and others, sell the smartphone.

Apple reseller India iStore is offering a Rs 2,000 rebate on iPhone SE 3 on ICICI Bank Debit and Credit cards, Kotak Bank Debit and Credit cards, and SBI Credit Cards.

This reduces the smartphone's cost to Rs 41,900. Additionally, purchasers can sell their old smartphone via Cashify or Servify as part of an exchange offer. According to the iStore website, the exchange value of an iPhone 8 64GB edition is Rs 13,000, bringing the price of the iPhone SE 2022 down to Rs 28,900.

Apple iPhone SE 3 comes with a 4.7-inch LCD display. It has a 16-core Neural Engine and is powered by a 6-core Apple A15 Bionic CPU, which is also found in the iPhone 13 series. A single 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with sensor-shift image stabilisation and a 7-megapixel front camera are there on the smartphone.

