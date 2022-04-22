New Delhi: Apple’s premium reseller iStore has come up with a massive discount on iPhone SE 3 of 64GB storage option. The budget iPhone is available at a price as low as Rs 28,900 which means you can save upto Rs 15,000 on iPhone SE 3.

But before you jump into any conclusion, let us tell you that this discount on iPhone SE 3 is not an instant discount but it also includes bank cashback and exchange value. Apart from iPhone SE 3, there are huge discounts on other iPhones too such as iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and more.

Here’s all you need to know about all the offers and discounts on iPhones:

iPhone SE 3

iStore India is offering iPhone SE 3 at a lowest price of Rs 28,900. Currently, the actual market price of the phone is Rs 43,900, but iStore is giving a cashback value of Rs 2,000 on the ICICI Bank, SBI, Kotak banks credit and debit cards. This means the price of iPhone SE 3 comes down to Rs 41,900. Also, you can get a discount of Rs 13,000 if you possess an iPhone 8 64 GB in a proper working condition. And then if you combine the cashback and exchange offers, then it comes down to Rs 28,900.

Notably, iPhone SE 3 128GB and 256GB is also available at a discounted rate of Rs 33,900 and 43,900 respectively.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

iStore India is giving away a discount of Rs 5,000 on iPhone 12 64GB along with Rs 4,000 cashback and Rs 18,000 exchange value on iPhone XR 64GB in proper working condition.

iPhone 13 128GB storage is available at a discount of Rs 5,000 and you can further get a cashback offer of Rs 5,000 along with an exchange value of Rs 18,000 on iPhone XR 64GB.

