iPhone SE, MacBook Air and more: All you need to know about Apple’s upcoming launches in 2022

New Delhi: Apple continued to grow its own ARM-based silicon chips on MacBook and iMac PCs in 2021, which was a key year for the firm. The M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets were introduced for MacBook Pro models, while the first-generation M1 chipset was first seen on the iPad Pro 2021. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro models got a ProMotion display, which is a 120Hz refresh rate screen. With AirPods 3, Apple has finally updated its TWS audio lineup. It is safe to assume that the company will not slow down in 2022, as several previous leaks have indicated. If you're curious about what Apple has planned for 2022, here are some things that Apple is scheduled to release early next year, most likely in April.

Apple MacBook Air: Last year, Apple updated the MacBook Air family with the M1 chipset. Despite the lack of fans underneath, numerous reviewers lauded the laptop for its strong battery life and performance. In July, tipster @dylandkt predicted that Apple would release a new M2 chipset. It is expected to appear on the MacBook Air 2022, which will be available in a variety of colours. A tiny LED display with an OLED-like finish could be added to the laptop.

Mac Mini: Apple's Mac Mini portable computer is also likely to be refreshed with a more powerful in-house CPU. The device was even rendered by tipster Jon Prosser, although it has yet to see the light of day. A USB 4-Thunderbolt 3 port, twin USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, and a magnetic circular power connector are all possibilities for ports. Its release date is unknown, although it could happen early next year with the MacBook Air 2022.

Bigger iMac: A larger iMac Mark Gurman, an Apple watcher and analyst, claimed in July that the corporation is working on a new iMac featuring an Apple Silicon processor. The new model could have a bigger screen than the 27-inch Intel-based iMac. Additionally, Twitter user Dylandkt" speculated that an iMac (Pro) could be released in the first half of 2022. ProMotion is believed to be present on the PC's Mini LED display.

iPhone SE 2022: With iPhone SE 2022, Apple is also expected to revamp the "cheap" SE-series. The new model is expected to support 5G and include the same 4.7-inch display as the previous generation. Under the hood, the phone could have the latest A15 Bionic chipset. It is expected to debut in March. As is customary with Apple, no official details have been released, so readers are encouraged to take the information with a grain of salt.

