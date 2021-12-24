iPhone Users Alert! Here’s how to check service history, repair details

New Delhi: Apple has issued a warning to customers about using third-party repairs on their devices, as well as any unknown parts used during the repair process. Users buying used iPhones will soon be able to see if an iPhone has been repaired and if genuine or third-party parts were used, thanks to the recent iOS 15.2 update. The new function will also indicate if the repaired parts are working well or not, giving customers a clear picture of what they are spending their money on.

The number of details offered on repairs will now be determined by the iPhone model purchased. The battery will be displayed on the iPhone XR, XS, and MS Max, while the battery, camera, and display replacements will be displayed on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The battery and display replacement history for the iPhone 11 will be displayed.

How to check iPhone service history, repair details:

Go to the General menu in Settings.

On the top, tap the About section.

Look for the part titled "Parts and Service History."

The specifics will be revealed. Learn more can also be tapped to know better about part replacement.

The 'Parts and Service History' section will not appear in the About section if the phone has not been repaired or replaced. This indicates that a specific iPhone model has never been physically damaged.

Live TV

#mute