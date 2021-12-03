iPhone Users Alert! iPhone 12, iPhone 13 connectivity issues reported: Here’s how to fix it

New Delhi: Several issues in Apple iOS 15.1 have been reported, impacting iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users. Numerous connectivity faults and major privacy concerns have been reported with these iPhones. As a result, a fresh warning has been issued to millions of iPhone users. Many iOS 15.1 users are having trouble connecting to Bluetooth hands-free equipment in cars, according to 9to5Mac. The majority of customers are chastising Apple for taking so long to fix the issues.

The problems appear to be primarily with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, although they also affect a number of car brands. It appears to be mostly impacting Toyota drivers, and it first appeared around the release of iOS 15 and iOS 15.1, and it persists even on more current iOS versions, such as iOS 15.1.1. There have been a few reports from Audi and Volvo drivers, but they do not appear to be as widespread as the Toyota drivers' problems.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Bluetooth communication issues have been reported by Acura, BMW, Chevrolet, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes, Mitsubishi, and Porsche, in addition to Toyota, Audi, and Volvo. Furthermore, this problem has significant safety consequences. There is currently no effective cure, and Apple has not publicly acknowledged the problem. However, with more than 100 million iPhone 12 devices sold and early iPhone 13 sales outpacing those of its predecessor, Apple will face enormous pressure to release an update.

Users will be impacted even harder because iOS 15.1.1 was designed to "enhance call drop performance" for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 customers, but it appears to have had the opposite effect. According to Forbes, a number of iPhone 13 consumers claim that the allegations aren't new and that they've been experiencing problems since the release of iOS 15, which could point to a hardware issue just weeks after Apple widened its iPhone 12 recall due to audio concerns. If you have any problems with iOS 15 or iOS 15.1, please contact Apple and let them know.

