iPhone Users Alert! THIS Apple iPhone could cost less than Rs 20,000: Know more

Apple iPhone SE 3

In any case, a price tag of around $300 can make a significant impact, as several mid-range Android phones currently cost the same. 

New Delhi: The price of the iPhone SE 2022, also known as the iPhone SE 3, has been tipped yet again, ahead of its planned March 8 launch. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a well-known Apple expert, the forthcoming smartphone could cost $200 (roughly Rs 15,100). Gurman argues in his weekly newsletter PowerOn that the business is keeping the price low in order to make "inroads in places like Africa, South America, and portions of Asia that are currently Android strongholds." In other words, Apple intends to enter markets where Android devices have a high market share.

However, the newsletter suggests that Apple may avoid releasing a low-cost iPhone in order to adhere to founder Steve Jobs' "don't ship crap" attitude. In 2016, Apple debuted the initial iPhone SE for $399. (roughly Rs 30,200). The previous iPhone SE 2020 had the same starting price, however a separate report recently stated that the iPhone SE 2022 or iPhone SE 3 could have a $300 starting price (roughly Rs 22,500).

In any case, a price tag of around $300 can make a significant impact, as several mid-range Android phones currently cost the same. It's also likely that, despite the $200 price tag, the iPhone SE 3 or iPhone SE 2022 would be priced higher for the Indian market, similar to how other iPhones are priced. Apple iPhones are more expensive in India due to a slew of taxes and the company's overall price selections. The iPhone SE 2 currently starts at Rs 39,900 for the base 64GB model, while several e-retailers sell it for less than Rs 30,000.

The newsletter confirms rumours such as a 5G, 4.7-inch screen, Apple A13 Bionic chipset, and "more modern internal components." If Apple agrees with the $200 price tag, it may ultimately put an end to the traditional iPod series.

