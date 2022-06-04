हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
iPhone

iPhone users can now add vaccine records to Apple Health, check step-by-step guide

If you have an iPhone, you may keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet and use it whenever you need to show that you`ve been fully vaccinated. 

iPhone users can now add vaccine records to Apple Health, check step-by-step guide

New Delhi: iPhone users can keep their COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet and use it to confirm that they have been fully vaccinated. According to a report, customers and visitors must also demonstrate that they are up to date on their doses, even if these criteria only apply to personnel in particular instances.

It's also more important than ever to double-check your vaccination status if you`re going internationally.The printed record, on the other hand, does not need to be maintained in your wallet or purse: you can immediately store your vaccination card on your phone to prevent it from being destroyed or lost.

If you have an iPhone, you may keep your COVID-19 vaccination card in Apple Wallet and use it whenever you need to show that you`ve been fully vaccinated. (You may also back up your data via the Health app.) You may now keep your Apple Watch card close at hand thanks to the WatchOS 8.1 update.

Here's how to put your Covid vaccination card in your Apple Wallet on your iPhone.

Step 1: Ask your vaccine provider for a downloaded file or a QR code of your vaccination proof. This is simply obtained from your immunization centre.

Step 2: If you`ve got a QR code, open your iPhone`s camera app and hover it over the code. Simply use your iPhone`s camera to scan the QR code.

Step 3: A health app notice will display on your screen after your phone detects the code. Then press "Add to Wallet & Health'' and choose "Add to Wallet & Health."

Step 4: Now, touch the `Done` button to save the information to your Apple Wallet on your iPhone.

Step 5: Tap on the download link if you have a downloadable file or link for your Covid-19 vaccination record.

Step 6: Finally, tap `Add to Wallet & Health` to store the information in your iPhone`s Apple wallet.Note that before you begin, make sure your iPhone is running the latest recent version of iOS, which is iOS 15.1. 

