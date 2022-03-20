iPhone users facing battery drain issues after THIS? Details here

New Delhi: You are likely to suffer power drain issues if you have updated your iPhone to iOS 15.4. Apple released iOS 15.4 with a slew of new features, including the ability to use Face ID to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask. However, some customers have reported problems after updating to the most recent iOS version. Several consumers have resorted to Twitter to express their concerns regarding battery drain. Users reported similar problems after installing the iOS 15 upgrade.

Maxim Shishko, a Twitter user, complained about the microblogging platform that his phone's battery life has deteriorated significantly following the iOS 15.4 upgrade. Another customer reported that his phone's battery percentage dropped by 5% in less than 10 minutes.

"iOS 15.4 is doing havoc on the battery of my iPhone 13 Pro Max." "I could go for days without charging, yet it's down to half capacity by midday," Oded Shopen, a Twitter user, remarked.

Another customer, Joey Castillo, encountered a pretty unique problem with his iPhone's battery. "My battery percentage has been strange ever since I updated." I'll have my phone charged at 95 percent or 97 percent, and when I disconnect it, it'll indicate 100 percent maybe 5 minutes later or after a restart, then swiftly drain. "Strange," he wrote. Some customers also stated that their battery % was stuck at a certain level, and that even after restarting the phone several times, it did not display the proper percentage. However, the problem does not appear to be permanent. It takes a few days for an iPhone to recalibrate, and the battery should be back to normal soon.

Apple has failed to respond to the battery depletion issue that consumers are experiencing.

This week, iOS 15.4 was released. The following iPhones are compatible with iOS 15.4:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone Xs

iPhone Xs Max

iPhone Xr

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Here's how to get iOS 15.4 on your phone.

Click on the Settings app.

Select General.

Choose Software updates.

Select iOS 15.4 from the menu.

