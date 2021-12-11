iPhone XR at less than Rs 20,000 on Amazon? Here’s why you should not fall for this deal

New Delhi: There have recently been claims that the iPhone XR is being offered for less than Rs 20,000 in India. Before you get too excited, keep in mind that the deal being discussed has far too many terms and conditions linked to it. The 64GB edition of the iPhone XR, which was released a few years ago, is available on Amazon for Rs 34,999. The offer is valid on all colour and storage options.

Amazon is offering a Rs 14,900 exchange incentive. As a result, all reports suggesting that the iPhone XR can be purchased for Rs 18,599 on Amazon include the exchange incentive. Aside from that, the final price includes an instant discount of Rs 1500, which will be available only to American Express and Yes Bank credit card customers.

As you may have seen, even if you exchange your iPhone 12, Amazon will not offer you a full refund. When we looked at the exchange incentive for the iPhone 12, we found that it was Rs 10,550. So, since the iPhone 12 exchange bonus is so cheap, think how much more you'll earn for earlier iPhones and Android phones. If you have an American Express credit card or a Yes Bank card, you will receive an instant discount of Rs 1500, which has been incorporated into the final price.

After applying all the benefits and discounts to the iPhone XR, you should question yourself if you really need a three-year-old iPhone. The smartphone was one of the most popular phones, and while it is a capable technology, it is now obsolete.

You may get the iPhone 12 mini for less than Rs 50,000 or the iPhone SE 2020 for less than Rs 40,000 instead of the iPhone XR. Despite its diminutive size, the iPhone 12 mini features the A14 bionic chipset and superb cameras. The iPhone SE 2020 is a better offer than the iPhone XR at about Rs 20,000. The A13 Bionic chipset, which also powers the iPhone 11 series, powers the phone.

