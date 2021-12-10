iPhone XR available at Rs 18,599, cheaper than several Chinese smartphones at this price point--Details here

New Delhi: Online retailer Amazon is offering the Apple iPhone XR at a massive discount. And if customers are able to combine and club all the offers that is available on the model of this iPhone, then one can actually get the Apple iPhone XR at an effective price of Rs 18,599.

iPhone XR can be purchased at below 18,599 if you are successful to claim all the benefits and offers that the e-commerce giant has clubbed.

The base variant (64 GB) is currently selling at a price of Rs 34,999 on Amazon. Additionally, if the customers can avail the exchange offer of Rs 14,900, the price gets further lowered to Rs 20,099. On top of that if you also make your EMI transaction via either Yes Bank or American Express Credit Card EMI, you can get an addition discount of Rs 1500, thus bringing down the effective price of the iPhone XR to Rs 18,599.

Here is all about the Save Extra offers on iPhone XR on Amazon

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on select cards.

Exchange Offer: Up to Rs 14,900.00 off on Exchange

Bank Offer

Flat Rs 150 Instant Discount on City Union Bank Debit Mastercard Transactions.

Get 7.5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on American Express Credit Card EMI transactions

Get 7.5% up to Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions

5% Instant Discount on HSBC Cashback Card Transactions

The iPhone XR hit Indian markets in 2018 and is available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variant in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red colours. The affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and aluminium body instead of a steel one.

