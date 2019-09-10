iPhones, Apple TV+, smartwatch – Here's what to expect from Apple Event 2019

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again! Apple fans worldwide would get to see a host of product launches ranging from next generation of iPhones, SmartWatch models and ramped up services like Apple TV+.

Like every year, Apple will launch the devices its Cupertino, California, headquarters. The event will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST or 5pm GMT).

As per media reports Apple is likely to launch the iPhone 11 or XI. Apple's new iPhones may come in three models – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iphones may be available for pre-order on September 13 and hit stores on September 20 globally. In India, the iPhones generally reach within a few weeks of the global launch date.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging, housing bigger batteries and some internal upgrades.

Apple is also expected to launch an upgraded Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic variants named Apple Watch 5.

Apple may also announce pricing plans for Apple TV+ with premium streaming content and Apple Arcade, its gaming service, an IANS report said.

