iPhoneScam trending on Twitter for a serious reason, but memers and funny tweets steal the show

New Delhi: The hashtag ‘#iPhoneScam’ was trending on Twitter on February 17 for a very serious reason, but memes are memes, as they spare nothing.
Several Twitter users were posting about how a fraudster was duping people by promising to offer new iPhones are very low prices. The scam highlighted by a YouTuber, that consecutively followed with a series of tweets, has started to trend. YouTuber Nishant Kumar Singh has uploaded a video alleging Neel Patel, Squeaks Media, of multiple scams. Singh tweeted:
Understand the methodology:
If he collects money for 100 iPhones, he delivering iphone to 20-30 people while prioritizing deliveries to Twitter influencers.
The remaining 70 folks - who are probably not influencers - would get completely duped. Nothing ever reaches to them.
— Nishant (@nishant_india) February 16, 2021
Responding to the tweet, Patel wrote:
I don't understand why people are tagging all RW account and @MajorPoonia and all on my case? What they really have to do here? Do I know them or they know me makes them in trouble?
— NEEL (@nto1927) February 16, 2021
There has been a lot of back and forth, allegations, counter allegations on the #iPhoneScam issue on Twitter. Meanwhile, Memers had a field day on the trending issue. Check out some funny memes:
Who did this??#iPhoneScam pic.twitter.com/f1dTtJ73ED
— Roman Empire (@RomanEm73754515) February 17, 2021
iPhone scam!!#iPhoneScam pic.twitter.com/BtYLUGGep2
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) February 17, 2021
#iPhoneScam is trending now, Meanwhile me and my bois using android be like : pic.twitter.com/oKchBRtDKy
— Roman Reigns (@RomanRe74306061) February 17, 2021
#iPhoneScam is trending right now: Meanwhile me: pic.twitter.com/aLVeSknQjF
— Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) February 17, 2021
People enjoying #iPhoneScam War
On social media but don’t know what it is. pic.twitter.com/3kxZ6Jdwde
— Manish Shukla (@ManishS34685635) February 17, 2021
Frnd : Bhai #iPhoneScam ke bare me suna kya ???
Me (Android user) : pic.twitter.com/8mZ4OlPMmj
— Bhondumemer (@bhondumemer) February 17, 2021