iPhoneScam trending on Twitter for a serious reason, but memers and funny tweets steal the show

New Delhi: The hashtag ‘#iPhoneScam’ was trending on Twitter on February 17 for a very serious reason, but memes are memes, as they spare nothing.

Several Twitter users were posting about how a fraudster was duping people by promising to offer new iPhones are very low prices. The scam highlighted by a YouTuber, that consecutively followed with a series of tweets, has started to trend. YouTuber Nishant Kumar Singh has uploaded a video alleging Neel Patel, Squeaks Media, of multiple scams. Singh tweeted:

Understand the methodology: If he collects money for 100 iPhones, he delivering iphone to 20-30 people while prioritizing deliveries to Twitter influencers. The remaining 70 folks - who are probably not influencers - would get completely duped. Nothing ever reaches to them. — Nishant (@nishant_india) February 16, 2021

Responding to the tweet, Patel wrote:

I don't understand why people are tagging all RW account and @MajorPoonia and all on my case? What they really have to do here? Do I know them or they know me makes them in trouble? — NEEL (@nto1927) February 16, 2021

There has been a lot of back and forth, allegations, counter allegations on the #iPhoneScam issue on Twitter. Meanwhile, Memers had a field day on the trending issue. Check out some funny memes:

#iPhoneScam is trending now, Meanwhile me and my bois using android be like : pic.twitter.com/oKchBRtDKy — Roman Reigns (@RomanRe74306061) February 17, 2021

People enjoying #iPhoneScam War

On social media but don’t know what it is. pic.twitter.com/3kxZ6Jdwde — Manish Shukla (@ManishS34685635) February 17, 2021