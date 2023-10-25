iQOO 12 Likely To Launch In December In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: The Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as iQOO's CEO, Nipun Marya, took to Twitter to confirm the launch of the much-awaited iQOO 12 in the country. Though the exact release date remains shrouded in mystery, industry insiders speculate a timely debut this year, considering the device's impending China launch scheduled for November 7.

iQOO 12: Expected Launch Date

Having previously unveiled the iQOO 11 in China, followed by its swift arrival in India a month later, industry experts predict a similar trajectory for the iQOO 12.

iQOO 12: Expected Launch Date In India

Speculations point to a probable Indian launch in December, post its scheduled release in the Chinese market.

iQOO 12: Processor

While the specifics surrounding the iQOO 12 remain a tantalizing secret, Marya's revelation regarding the smartphone's integration of Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset has sent ripples of excitement through the tech community.

Touting the iQOO 12 as India's inaugural platform for this cutting-edge technology, the CEO's announcement suggests a rapid rollout following the Chinese launch.

Insider leaks hint at a dazzling array of features for the iQOO 12, including a potential AMOLED display boasting a stunning 2K resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate.

Reports also suggest the inclusion of an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, ensuring seamless access even with wet or moist fingers. Photography enthusiasts can anticipate a triple rear camera setup, possibly comprising a 50-megapixel Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel sensor.

iQOO 12: Battery And Fast Charging Support

The rumored support for 200W fast charging technology, combined with a robust 5,000mAh battery, further fuels the excitement surrounding the iQOO 12's imminent arrival.

iQOO 12: Price

The iQOO 11's initial launch price of Rs 59,999 serves as a potential indicator for the iQOO 12's pricing strategy, hinting at a competitive yet premium positioning in the Indian market.