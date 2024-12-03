iQOO 13 Launched In India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip Under Rs 60,000; Check Specs, Price And Availability

iQOO 13 India Launch: Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has launched the iQOO 13 smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and FuntouchOS 15.

The iQOO 13 supports 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. It is the second company to release a phone featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, following the Realme GT 7 Pro, which launched in November.

The phone is packed with features designed for both gamers and tech enthusiasts. Furthermore, the company claims that the iQOO 13 smartphone boasts the world's first Q10 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display. It comes in two storage models 12GB+ 256GB and 16GB+512GB and will be available in two colour options: Legend and Nardo Grey.

iQOO 13 Price In India And Availability

The handset is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the 16GB+512GB variant is available for Rs 59,999. Customers using HDFC or ICICI Bank credit cards can avail an additional Rs 3,000 discount. Notably, the pre-booking for the iQOO 13 begins on December 5 at 12 PM, with the first sale starting on December 11 at 12 PM via Vivo exclusive stores, the iQOO e-store, and Amazon.in.