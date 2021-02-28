iQOO 3 available at an unbelievable discount, priced at Rs 24,990

New Delhi: Chinese mobile manufacturer iQOO launched its very first smartphone iQOO3 in India in February 2020. The phone offered top of the line hardware with a solid and attractive build quality. It became a favourite device for gamers because of the high touch sampling rate.

iQOO 3 was priced at Rs. 37,990. The phone is going for an unbelievable discount of Rs. 13,000. The 8GB/128GB model is going for Rs. 24,990. The 8GB/256GB model which earlier cost Rs. 40,990 is now going for Rs. 27,990. The phone is available on Flipkart. There is a no-cost EMI offer available on the smartphone.

iQOO 3 was one of the most affordable smartphones to offer top of line processor. The phone gets last year's flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which is coupled with 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and gets UFS 3.1 storage up to 256GB. This makes it a blazing fast phone even today.

The smartphone offers a 3.5 mm audio jack and supports high-resolution music output. The phone has enough power to process any demanding title on the Play Store. iQOO's Monster UI which is based on Android 10 which has added gaming-centric features in the operating system. The phone also gets Monster Keys on the side body which can be modified as per the user for the gaming triggers. It also gets a high [erformance monster mode for a lag-free ultimate gaming experience.

The phone has an interesting charger which makes it comfortable to play games while charging the device. The smartphone supports fast charging of up to 55W. It can charge 0-50 per cent in just15 minutes. The phone gets a 4440mAh battery which lasts easily for an entire day.

iQOO 3 gets a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The interesting thing about this display is that it gets a 120Hz touch sampling rate which makes it quick and agile for playing games. It gets an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone comes in two colours, Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.