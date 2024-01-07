iQOO Neo 7 5G Gets Price Cut In India Ahead of iQOO Neo 9 Series Launch, Check New Price

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has reduced the prices of its current iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone. The company has made this decision just before the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 series handsets in India.

The new prices of the iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone -

The iQOO Neo 7 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage gets a price cut of Rs 3,000, while the smartphone with 12GB RAM/256GB storage gets a price cut of Rs 4,000. Now, the price of the iQOO Neo 7 128GB variant stands at Rs 24,999. The cost of the iQOO Neo 7 256GB variant is now available at Rs 27,999.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone comes in two colour options: Frost Blue and Interstellar Black. Notably, this is the second price drop, placing the 12GB RAM/256GB model in the sub-Rs 28,000 bracket and the 8GB RAM/128GB model in the sub-Rs 25,000 slot.

Specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone-

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, with expandable RAM support of up to 20GB. For connectivity, the iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Camera:

The smartphone packs an OIS-enabled 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Notably, the company promised 2 major Android updates and three years of security updates at the time of the launch. The smartphone was launched last year in February in India.