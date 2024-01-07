trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706998
NewsTechnology
IQOO

iQOO Neo 7 5G Gets Price Cut In India Ahead of iQOO Neo 9 Series Launch, Check New Price

Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has officially slashed the price of the iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone in India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

iQOO Neo 7 5G Gets Price Cut In India Ahead of iQOO Neo 9 Series Launch, Check New Price File Photo

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker iQOO has reduced the prices of its current iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone. The company has made this decision just before the launch of the iQOO Neo 9 series handsets in India.

The new prices of the iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone -

The iQOO Neo 7 with 8GB RAM/128GB storage gets a price cut of Rs 3,000, while the smartphone with 12GB RAM/256GB storage gets a price cut of Rs 4,000. Now, the price of the iQOO Neo 7 128GB variant stands at Rs 24,999. The cost of the iQOO Neo 7 256GB variant is now available at Rs 27,999.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone comes in two colour options: Frost Blue and Interstellar Black. Notably, this is the second price drop, placing the 12GB RAM/256GB model in the sub-Rs 28,000 bracket and the 8GB RAM/128GB model in the sub-Rs 25,000 slot.

Specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 5G smartphone-

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display along with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging. It is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, with expandable RAM support of up to 20GB. For connectivity, the iQOO Neo 7 5G comes with 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, OTG, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Camera:

The smartphone packs an OIS-enabled 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with a 16MP front-facing camera. Notably, the company promised 2 major Android updates and three years of security updates at the time of the launch. The smartphone was launched last year in February in India.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Controversy over Haji Malang Dargah
DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!