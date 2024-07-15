Tech Showdown: iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Which Smartphone Offers Best Camera Under Rs 15,000?

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Vs Redmi13 5G: Looking for a great 5G smartphone under Rs 15,000? The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G and Redmi 13 5G are two top contenders that offer impressive features without breaking the bank. In this article, we will compare these two 5G budget-friendly smartphones to help you decide which one suits your requirements.

From performance and camera quality to battery life and design, we'll cover everything you need to know to make the right choice. This comparison will look at their main features, performance, and value for money to help you choose the best one.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Price And Colour Options:

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G smartphone is available in 4GB +128GB and 6GB +128GB storage models. The phone comes in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour options. It is priced at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, and the 6GB + 128GB model costs Rs 11,499. It will go on sale on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, July 20. Consumers can purchase the smartphone via Amazon India and iQOO’s online store.

Redmi 13 5G Price And Colour Options:

The Redmi 13 5G smartphone comes in two storage variants: 6GB RAM+128GB and 8GB RAM+128GB. The phone is offered in three colour options: Hawaiin Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink. The phone costs Rs 13,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM+128GB. Meanwhile, the 8GB+ 128GB carries a price tag of Rs 15,499.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Specifications

The phone sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset with Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support. In the camera department, the IP64-rated smartphone packs a 50MP AI camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP shooter on the front.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications

The phone sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 450 nits peak brightness. It also supports Widevine L1 so content will stream at the highest video quality. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with Adreno 613 GPU. The smartphone is loaded with a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

It also offers a 33W faster charger with the phone. On the optics front, the Redmi 13 5G comes with a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13MP shooter on the front.

For connectivity, the handset also comes with dual 5G SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.